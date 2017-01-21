Monster Jam trucks invade Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON (WAVY) — The Monster Jam truck series is at the Hampton Coliseum for its annual stop in the area. The events kicked off Friday with two events scheduled on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday.

While Monster Jam is definitely a show, it’s still a competition. Gary Porter currently drives the Carolina Crusher truck and says he’s in it to win it.

“My goal each week is to win and to put a smile on these fans faces that paid their hard earned money to sit in the stands,” Porter said.

Porter is a veteran on the circuit. He’s been at it since 1985. The biggest difference between then and now is the trucks.

“My first truck cost like $12,000,” Porter said. “A truck today is about $160,000.”

The event concludes with a matinee session on Sunday.