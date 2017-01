(WAVY) — Devon Hunter, the second rated safety in the country has committed to play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Hunter was a star athlete at Indian River High School in Chesapeake.

Hunter had offers from some of the biggest colleges in the nation including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Now the Hokies await the decision of Dazz Newsome of the Hampton Crabbers. Newsome withdrew his commitment from Maryland last month.

The Hokies have reportedly been making a big push for Newsome.