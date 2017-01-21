Despite loss on the ice, Admirals pink in the rink night a success

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Admirals dropped their second consecutive game, losing to Adirondack 7-4. Despite the setback, the night was a success. More than 5,300 fans filled Scope for the annual Pink in the Rink night which benefits the Susan G. Komen Tidewater chapter for breast cancer awareness.

“This is our tenth anniversary of pink in the rink,” said Admirals director of corporate sales Dennis McEwen. “It’s grown just about every year.”

With the ice dyed pink and fans dressed in their best pink attire, people were out to have a good while supporting a cause too many people can relate to.

“I think breast cancer has touched everybody,” said Admirals fan Barbara Ketchum. “It’s certainly touched our family so I’m here tonight to support that and enjoy some good hockey.

The impact is felt from the stands all the way to the players on the ice.

“Every year we always have a player that’s directly affected by it,” McEwen said. “It’s an easy cause to get behind and the guys support it 100 percent.”

The players wore pink jerseys which were auctioned off to support the local Susan G. Komen chapter. Raising money is one part of it, but so is education.

A lot of people don’t know that 29 women every single week will be diagnosed with breast cancer in this area,” said Komen Tidewater Executive Director Sharon Laderberg. “Five women will die every single week in our community.”