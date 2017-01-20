Virginia Zoo mourns loss of Alfred the white rhino

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo staff is mourning the loss of Alfred the white rhino.

Officials say Alfred was euthanized this week due to age-related issues.

“Alfred’s quality of life and welfare have been a top priority of the zoo’s medical team for several months,” said Greg Bockheim, executive director of the Virginia Zoo. “Ultimately, his recent decline in age-related health problems prompted our Animal Care Staff to make the tremendously difficult decision to euthanize him.”

Alfred had an exam in October and was being closely monitored by zoo staff. He underwent hydrotherapy and received pain medications and antibiotics for osteoarthritis, a common age-related disease.

“It is a very hard time for our staff right now as some have worked with and cared for Alfred for more than 15 years,” said Lisa Thompson, Zoological Manager. “Alfred was an incredible ambassador for white rhinos, helping to educate countless zoo visitors over the years about their conservation needs. He will be missed greatly by all of us here at the Zoo and in the community.”

Alfred was an icon of the Virginia Zoo for three decades. Born in 1968, he was one of the oldest rhinos in captivity. The average life expectancy of white rhinos is 40 years.

Alfred spent the first part of his life at Kings Dominion before he was moved to The Wilds in Columbus, Ohio. He ended up at the Virginia Zoo in the late 90s, where he lived in the original Mammal House until the Africa – Okavango Delta was built in 2004. Alfred shared the exhibit with the Zoo’s Hartmann’s mountain zebras and Watusi cattle.

When Alfred was born, there were more than 70,000 African rhinos in existence. Today, there are fewer than 20,000 white rhinos. The zoo says some scientists predict all rhino species may become extinct with in the next 20 years.