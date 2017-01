CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two woman in connection with a shoplifting case that happened at a department store in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Police say the suspects got away with over $200 worth of merchandise. They then got away from the scene in a unknown white SUV.

If you recognize the suspects, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.