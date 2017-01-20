Shooting reported at high school in Ohio

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — One person was injured after a shooting was reported at West Liberty High School, in Champaign County, Ohio.

According to firefighters, they were dispatched at about 7:45 a.m., Friday, to West Liberty High School on the report of a shooting.

Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital. The Champaign County Sheriff tells WDTN, the shooter is in custody and a weapon has been recovered.

No other information was released.

