Senate confirms retired Gen. James Mattis as defense secretary

WASHINGTON (NBC) — The Senate easily confirmed two of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees just a few hours after President Donald Trump’s swearing-in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Retired Gen. James Mattis was confirmed to be defense secretary by a vote of 98-1. And another retired general, John Kelly, was confirmed to lead the Department of Homeland Security by a vote of 88 – 11. Only Democrats voted against Kelly.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who has opposed permitting a recently retired general to take a civilian leadership post, voted no. Mattis’ confirmation could only happen after Congress gave him an exception to serve in the post.

The head of the Defense Department must be a civilian, and the general had not been retired from the military for at least seven years.

One of Trump’s first acts as president was to sign a waiver allowing Mattis to serve in the post.

But Republicans say that two nominees aren’t enough. They compare today’s actions to that of eight years ago, when a new President, Barack Obama, entered office and he had seven nominees confirmed by the end of his first day. (One, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, was held over from the George W. Bush administration.)

Republicans had hoped to also vote on the confirmation Rep. Mike Pompeo to be CIA director, but at least three Democrats objected to holding the vote. They wanted more debate on the nominee, pushing the vote until Monday.

“No CIA Director in history has ever been confirmed on Inauguration Day. The importance of the position of CIA Director, especially in these dangerous times, demands that the nomination be thoroughly vetted, questioned and debated,” said Sens. Ron Wyden of Orgeon, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont, said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Democrats are playing a dangerous game. He said, “It’s critical for the president to have a full national security team today, day one.”

“Earlier today the director and deputy director of the CIA resigned. They left; they’re gone. The director’s job is open and unfilled. We need to confirm a new director today,” McConnell added.

Democrats point out that a new President Barack Obama asked President Bush’s CIA director to stay on until his nominee, Leon Panetta, was confirmed.

But Trump has made no such request and the CIA will be without a director at least until Monday.

And that starts the first Senate session with a new president: one with partisan bickering.

Despite the pomp and circumstance and lawmakers’ vocal celebration of a peaceful transition of power after one of the most divisive elections in modern history, the polarized electorate is representative of Washington.

At a bipartisan luncheon after the inauguration honoring Trump, former presidents, former presidential candidates, former leaders of Congress and current members of Congress mingle at carefully orchestrated seating at tables of eight made up of both Republicans and Democrats. About 200 attendees dined on lobster in saffron sauce and Angus steak with dark chocolate and juniper jus. The mood from the balcony seemed jovial, but tough conversations were had.

A person familiar with the conversation said that Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who sat at the head table with Trump, told Trump that his cabinet nominees are too extreme. Schumer pointed to Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a tea party Republican nominated to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Rep. Tom Price to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attended the luncheon with her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Upon entering, the former secretary of State was surrounded by a gaggle of people, both Republican and Democrat, wanting to shake her hand, give her a hug and take her picture.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, Clinton’s challenger in the primary, waited in the periphery until he made his way to her. She shook his hand briefly and turned to his wife where she held her gaze for a few moments longer. Clinton then quickly moved on.

Trump gave brief remarks at the end of the lunch that were much more unifying than what he said in his inaugural address. In the luncheon, Trump acknowledged, and even praised, Clinton, allowing the attendees of dignitaries give her a standing ovation.