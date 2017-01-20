Sabrina Carpenter : From Girl Meets World To Music Takeover

Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, is one of the biggest names in television and now she has her sights on conquering music! The pop diva is currently on a radio tour promoting her latest album ‘Evolve.’ She stopped in Norfolk at the iHeart radio station NOW 105, to perform her hit single ‘Thumbs,’ among several excited local fans. Sabrina took time to sign autographs, pose for pictures and answer some twitter-sphere questions.

See what she told us about Girl Meets World ending and what she has coming up for 2017! Make sure to tune in to NOW 105 and you could be in the iHeart lounge for the next big artist performance.