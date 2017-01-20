Police investigating overnight shooting and home invasion in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a home invasion early Friday morning.

It happened on Thousand Oaks Drive, just off First Colonial Road.

Police say the got a 911 hang up call around 2:00 Friday morning from that location. Around the same time, a citizen flagged down officers who were canvassing the area. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in an apartment. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, detectives do not have any suspect information. Call the Crime Line if you know anything.