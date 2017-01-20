Photo gallery: First lady Melania Trump’s personal style

In body-hugging gowns and ladylike daywear, will first lady Melania Trump stay true to her personal style?

The former model from Slovenia faced the fashion moment of a lifetime Friday at her husband’s inauguration, leaving behind some of the flash from her past.

Ralph Lauren dressed her in a dainty, contemporary sky blue dress and suit after she shimmered in a gold Reem Acra gown Thursday night ahead of the swearing-in.

Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too.

Before the campaign, Mrs. Trump’s longtime love of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin was legendary. She liked her jewelry big. She was not shy about bandage dresses.

Since, minimal chic has taken over. She followed Hillary Clinton’s lead and wore white from Ralph Lauren to Trump’s acceptance speech rally on election night. Mrs. Trump’s look, a jumpsuit, was one-shouldered, draped and wide-legged.

She made her first solo campaign speech after the Republican National Convention in a bell-sleeve pink blouse and high-waisted pencil skirt.

On New Year’s Eve, she was back in black Gucci for a party, while at the second presidential debate in St. Louis she took the internet by storm in a bright pink Gucci “pussy bow” silk crepe top and matching pants.

Melania Trump Fashion View as list View as gallery Open Gallery President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as first lady Michelle Obama and Melania Trump talk at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump with his family after taking the oath of office during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump adjusts their son Barron's tie during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, walk up the stairs to stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, after Trump's inauguration ceremony. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump after walking President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to their Marine helicopter to depart the East Front of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave to former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the presidnetial inauguration. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP)) Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) FILE - This Jan. 19, 2017 file photo shows President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump wearing a black suit at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) FILE - This Feb. 1, 2016 file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and joined by his wife Melania Trump at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) FILE - This July 18, 2016 file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walking off the stage with his wife Melania during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) FILE - This Nov. 3, 2016 file photo shows Melania Trump, wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaking at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pa. Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) FILE - This Nov. 5, 2016 file photo shows Melania Trump, left, and her husband, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, arriving for a campaign rally in Wilmington, N.C. Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File) FILE - This Nov. 9, 2016 file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, arriving to speak to an election night rally in New York with his son Barron, from second left, wife Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump. Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File) FILe - This Dec. 31, 2016 file photo shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arriving for a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.