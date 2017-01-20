Northbound lanes of St. Paul’s Blvd. to close to traffic this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The northbound lanes of St. Paul’s Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Bute Street and Brambleton Avenue starting Friday night.

Officials say the closure is due to construction of the final two tie-ins for the HRSD Downtown Sewer Force Main Replacement project. The lanes close at 7 p.m. and will reopen Monday, Jan. 23 at 5 a.m.

Southbound traffic will not be affected by the project.

A detour will be put into place for the northbound side.

If you have any construction concerns, call the City of Norfolk 24-hour hotline at 757-664-7220.