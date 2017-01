NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Millions watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, both up close and from afar.

Students at Norfolk Collegiate School were among those who watched history in the making.

Many students said this was their first time following an election all the way through to Inauguration Day.

“Public is very engaged and that’s the main theme of American democracy,” said Damyang Li, an international student from China.