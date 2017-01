Monsters are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this weekend (1.20-1.22) for Monster Jam! We chatted with Virginia Beach resident and Megalodon driver, Alex Blackwell about the event. He tells us multiple drivers will compete in racing and freestyle competitions throughout the night, and the fans will vote for their favorite to win. Get the scoop from Alex about Megalodon’s features and tons more.

The monster trucks will battle for ultimate domination this Friday – Sunday at Hampton Coliseum.