NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in the shooting of a teenager in 2014 was sentenced to nine years in prison Friday.

William Hamlin, Jr. pleaded guilty in July 2016 to one count each of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm of a convicted felon and probation violation.

Hamlin was captured by U.S. marshals in Chesapeake after the shooting of 17-year-old Joel Green, which happened in the 200 block of Hough Avenue.