Man sentenced to 50 years for girlfriend’s murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man convicted of the murder of Chasity Parker in 2015 was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday.

Steven Taquan Williams, 24, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count each of first degree murder, armed statutory burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Williams also pleaded guilty to robbery and use of a firearm in connection to the armed robbery of a man. He stole a gun from the victim, which was the weapon used in the shooting of Parker, according to prosecutors.

Parker was Williams’ girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

