Loved ones still seeking answers two years after teen murdered in sandwich shop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two years after a teenager was gunned down while working at a sandwich shop, his loved ones are still seeking justice.

Omar Booker, 18, was fatally shot inside Philadelphia Cold Cuts on Jan. 20, 2015.

Surveillance video captured two suspects running in and out of the King Street store, but to date, no arrests have been made.

“Two years today, and no answers at all,” said Maxine Vinson, the victim’s mother. “Just took his life right away, for nothing… It’s been hell.”

Vinson said her son was a father himself. She doesn’t believe that he had problems with anyone.

“He wasn’t into anything, he ain’t no street person,” she said. “No gangs, no fighting, no drugs, no selling drugs.”

Booker had reportedly worked at the sandwich shop six days a week for four years. The owner was so heartbroken by the homicide, that he closed shop afterwards.

The death also inspired people to hold a community forum and vigil. A scholarship was launched in Booker’s name.

“I just miss him,” Vinson told 10 On Your Side. “I want his murder to be solved, but it don’t seem like nobody’s trying to help.”

She is calling on police to actively search for her son’s killers. She wants the community to step forward with tips.

“Why they won’t help… I don’t know, but I wish they would, because they would feel the same way I feel if it was their child.”

Shortly after the death, the owner of Philadelphia Cold Cuts launched a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests. That reward still stands.

If you know anything about Booker’s death, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.