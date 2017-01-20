Inauguration protesters take to Richmond streets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Richmond Friday evening in protest of Donald Trump being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

The demonstration, which was organized by a local group called ‘J20 Organizing Collective,’ began at Abner Clay Park in the city’s Fan District before spilling onto Broad Street.

The demonstration was organized in response to Friday’s inauguration, although some chanted and held signs in protest of other social issues.

“Join local activists as we demonstrate that we won’t tolerate the white supremacist agenda of the incoming administration,” organizers wrote in a description on a Facebook event page. “The Trump presidency will exacerbate city and statewide struggles by undoing the hard work of countless community members.

“We must reject the ACP (Atlantic Coast Pipeline) and MVP (Mountain Valley Pipeline). We must eradicate ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) from our communities of color. We must combat police brutality. We must center the LGBTQ* community. We must fight for femmes’ bodily autonomy.”

WAVY sister station WRIC reports that while disruptive, the demonstration for the most part has been peaceful.

So far, #disruptJ20RVA is disruptive but has been overall peaceful pic.twitter.com/6WfYJe06B1 — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 21, 2017

Officers are out ensuring the safety of all as demonstrators proceed on Brook Road toward Broad Street. #RVA pic.twitter.com/GDyN7cXOP1 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) January 20, 2017