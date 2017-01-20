Hampton Roads residents attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — The crowds were tremendous in size. It took a long time to get anywhere. The roads were closed and the Metro had to be closed at one point, too, because too many people were on the platform.

Outside the Metro, everything Donald Trump was for sale.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox and photographer Rob Rizzo waited in a five-block-long line to get through security to enter the National Mall to watch the inauguration. Standing in that line were the Kimmels, from Chesapeake.

“This is my first inauguration,” Diane Kimmel said. “We have never been, and we felt the need to be here. We were for Donald Trump and we want to make America great again.”

There were also plenty of “not my president” signs. Jessica Jones, who is from Fairfax County, was carrying one of them.

“I just don’t believe in what Donald Trump stands for,” she said. “His whole campaign was a bunch of rhetoric that is based on bigotry and hatred and I’m not here for that. We can do better than Donald Trump.”

Thousands gathered to see the swearing-in and when Trump went from president-elect to president, his loyal supporters who put him in office cheered. There were loud cries of applause, fist pumping — That same energy that boosted President Trump to victory.

After Trump’s first speech as president, Andy found several people from Hampton Roads.

“I loved the speech. I loved it. It seemed honest and sincere,” said Jacqueline Danner from Virginia Beach.

Richard Seevers from Chesapeake said, “I loved it because it is going to bring us together.”

Danner agreed: “I do believe that.”

Valerie Cudnick says she loves Trump, but didn’t like the speech so much, because she had heard the lines so many times before.

“I didn’t love the speech. It was the same things I’ve heard. It was a good speech, but it was what I’ve heard.”

The years will tell if Donald Trump won the battle, but lost the war. His approval ratings are at a record low of 40 percent. His inauguration was marred by extreme violence. More than 200 people were arrested on streets surrounding the Inaugural Parade route.

WAVY producer Bob Bennett went to watch the parade and saw what he described as riots.

“I saw a limo with broken out windows. I saw men wearing masks, and then I watched the limo lit on fire. Suddenly, someone yelled, ‘run!’ and that is exactly what we did, and I didn’t stop running for a half block.”

Limo in the last set of pics just set on fire. We are at a safe distance. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ucvyhR9Sbu — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) January 20, 2017

Back at the inauguration ceremony, Galen Dawson, standing in the middle of Trump supporters, suddenly yelled, “Obama!” Dawson once lived in the Kempsville section of Virginia Beach.

“Donald Trump is unfit for this office. He was elected illegitimately, and he had rude behavior with people in his own party and to others,” he said.

Watson Braithwaite, of Virginia Beach, is a strong Trump supporter.

“I loved how he put Americans first in his speech. Hopefully he will cut down spending, bring our jobs back, lower taxes, and I think we will be OK,” Braithwaite said.