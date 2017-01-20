Hampton police officer saves man’s life using Naloxone

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton police officer saved a man’s life Wednesday using the overdose reversal drug Naloxone.

At 11:13 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a possible opioid overdose in the area of Pecan Road and Hazelwood Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 25-year-old man on the side of the road. Several people around him were trying to perform CPR. Officer Walker quickly ran to his vehicle, grabbed his Naloxone kit and administered it to the man. Officers then took over CPR until medics got there.

The man was then taken to a local hospital. When medics got him there, he became responsive and is expected to recover — thanks to the quick actions of the officers.

“This person needed to live another day,” Officer Walker said in a video shared by Hampton police.

The Hampton Police Division has partnered with Sentara CarePlex Hospital to equip officers with Naloxone. Hospital staff starting training officers in September 2016. Today, there are 81 officers trained on administering Naloxone. Training will continue for other officers throughout the division until mid-2017.

16 people died from opioid overdoses throughout 2016 in Hampton.

Officer Walker tells his extraordinary story about saving a man's life who didn't have a pulse and giving him a second chance. pic.twitter.com/mlPEDtng3c — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 20, 2017