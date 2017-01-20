Grieving mother’s stolen car had precious belongings inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A mother whose daughter recently passed away says her car was stolen with precious items belonging to her daughter left inside the vehicle.

Aimee Darby says someone stole her Acura RDX with Virginia tags “WMK2466” from her driveway on Kemps Lake Drive, off Bonney Road, sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday night and 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Darby’s four-year-old daughter, Eliza, died in November after have a seizure in her sleep. Moving on hasn’t been easy. Eliza’s water cup still sits on her dresser in an upstairs bedroom. Darby says she hardly touched the back seat of her SUV, which still has her daughter’s car seat, blanket, books and her last snack in the cup holder.

“I’m driving in my car during the day and I look back and I can see her car seat and I can see her veggie straws and her books,” said Darby.

It’s even harder knowing she’ll never see those items again.

“They’re driving around in my car not knowing that I just lost my child in November, and they have the most precious things to me,” she said.

Darby says she doesn’t care about her car and wants the suspects to drop off the items she cares most about.

“At the end of the day, it won’t bring Eliza back, but having her things with me will heal my heart just a little bit more.”