David Wright’s annual Vegas Night raises money for CHKD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the past six years, Mets Third Baseman David Wright, from Chesapeake, has held his annual Vegas Night, a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Money is raised through a variety of Vegas style games like poker, blackjack and craps as well as a silent auction.

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years and Wright has seen Vegas Night grow over the years.

The WAVY Sportswrap’s Bruce Rader is the annual emcee and will have a live report from the Virginia Beach Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m.