NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Admirals six-game winning streak came to an end on Friday with a 9-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers.

It was the Admirals first loss of 2017. The crowd of more than 5,300 was the largest of the season at Scope.

The Admirals are home once again tomorrow to take on the Adirondack Thunder for Pink in the Rink to benefit Susan G. Komen of Tidewater.