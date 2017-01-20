Isle of Wight deputy hurt in crash on James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A deputy with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by two cars Friday morning on the U.S. 17 James River Bridge.

Lt. Tommy Potter tells WAVY.com a deputy was responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the JRB.

The deputy tried to make a u-turn at an emergency access from the northbound side of the bridge, and was hit by two cars. Potter says the deputy had his emergency lights on.

Virginia State Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com they were alerted to the crash shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Potter says the deputy was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for evaluation, but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The northbound left shoulder and lane were closed as a result of the accident, causing major delays during the morning commute. Both crashes have since been cleared.

Virginia State Police are investigating the accident.

