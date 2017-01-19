Woman dies in Newport News accident; speed named factor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue, early Thursday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, a woman driving a 2007 Toyota, southbound on Jefferson Avenue, was going over the speed limit. She then lost control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway, became airborne and then struck a light pole and trees.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle. When officers arrived to the scene, the found the vehicle in a wooded area and the woman lying on the ground.

25-year-old Latecia Lache Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed was the factor in the crash. No other vehicle were involved in the crash.