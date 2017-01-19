Wegmans signs lease to build new store in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Wegmans has signed a lease to build a new store in Virginia Beach.

A spokesperson for Wegmans Food Markets says the site of the new store is located near the southwest corner of the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard (Route 58) and Independence Boulevard. There sits a vacant lot, which will be removed to make way for the new store.

Wegmans is seeking approval to build a store up to 130,000 square feet with a parking deck in the front parking lot and a mezzanine level for cafe seating.

The developer, Sifen Incorporated, will begin working with the city to get approval for the store this month. The timeline for construction and opening will depend on that; there’s been no firm date set at this point.

