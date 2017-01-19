Virginia Beach teen selected to attend USA Swimming camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You may remember 17-year-old Callie Dickinson. She was the only qualifier for the Olympic swimming trials from southside Hampton Roads.

Callie went to Omaha for the Olympic trials, where she competed in the 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly, 400-meter individual medley and 100-meter backstroke.

Callie did well in her first three events — but it was the fourth that was her best: shaving two seconds off her 200m backstroke time and advancing to the semi finals. Her goal all along was to make a semi-final.

In the semi-finals, Dickinson shared the pool with world record holder Missy Franklin. Franklin clinched the heat and Callie’s road to Rio ended there.

Callie is continuing to work toward her Olympic dreams. She’s been chosen as one of 68 swimmers — 34 females and 34 males — from across the nation to participate in USA Swimming’s National Select Camp. She’s one of two athletes attending from Virginia, and the only one from the Hampton Roads area.

The camp is being held this weekend at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

During the camp, Dickinson will experience the day-to-day routine of a national team athlete. She’ll also get to use the state of the art training facility and will hear from Olympians like Elizabeth Beisel.

“Callie’s selection to attend the National Select Camp provides her the unique opportunity to train and interact with some of the best club swimmers in the country,” says TIDE Swimming Associate Head Coach, Richard Hunter. “We know that the energy, effort and intention she brings to the camp will be just as valuable to the other attendees as what she brings back from the trip. Callie is a great representative for TIDE Swimming and we are thrilled for her to get exposure at a National level coming off her performances at Olympic Trials in Omaha.”

Callie will also be featured in the latest Sports Illustrated feature, “Faces in the Crowd,” which was released Thursday.