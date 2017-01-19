Virginia Beach man to serve 11 years for trafficking cocaine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced today to 132 months in prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Jesus Lee, 37, was the intended recipient of five kilograms of cocaine shipped in a tractor-trailer to Hampton Roads. After the cocaine was discovered during an out-of-state traffic stop, DEA agents supervised a controlled delivery to Lee, who received the drugs at an industrial lot in Chesapeake. After exchanging a bag of cash for the cocaine, Lee was immediately arrested.

At sentencing, Lee was attributed with receiving dozens of kilograms of cocaine during the conspiracy.

Lee pleaded guilty to charges back on July 6, 2016