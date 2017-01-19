Vandals strike Churchland Little League complex

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Churchland Softball Little League is cleaning up a big mess after vandals wrecked their Portsmouth complex.

Since Saturday, the little league’s board members have been trying to track down whoever is responsible for thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

The destruction started more than a week ago. That’s when board members noticed someone broke into the equipment shed. Then over the weekend vandals broke into the concession stand. They destroyed cash registered, turned on a fire extinguisher, threw soda cans and snacks all over, and even lit fires on the side of the building.

The group posted pictures of the damage and the people responsible, captured on a security camera. They look like teenagers. If they appear familiar, give Portsmouth Police a call.

10 On Your Side's Matt Gregory will have much more on the search for the little league vandals, tonight beginning on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.

