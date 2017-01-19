US bombers strike Islamic State camps in Libya

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. defense official says Air Force B-2 bombers attacked Islamic State military camps in Libya.

The official said the camps were located about 45 kilometers, or 28 miles, southwest of the city of Sirte (sert). The official was not authorized to speak in advance of an expected Pentagon announcement and confirmed the strikes on condition of anonymity.

The strikes were carried out overnight and were authorized by President Barack Obama. The official said they were aimed at hitting Islamic State militants who had escaped from Sirte after U.S. strikes largely eliminated the group’s presence in that coastal city in December.

