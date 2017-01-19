Damaged power lines cause thousands of outages across Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of customers are without power around the City of Hampton Thursday morning as an apparent result of damaged power lines, according to Dominion Virginia Power.

The outages totaled more than 7,000 across the city Thursday morning, according to Dominion’s outage map. It appeared that the outages were a result of separate incidences.

Sixteen reports near N. King Street and U.S. 258 contained nearly 5,000 outages around 9:20 a.m., according to the map. Another case off Old Buckroe Road had more than 2,000 reported outages.

The cause in each case was listed as power line damage. Dominion says crews are assessing the damage.

Hampton police tweeted Thursday morning that traffic lights were out on Fox Hill Road due to a blown transformer.

