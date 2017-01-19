Suspect in Petersburg abduction, robbery case arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — A man wanted for an abduction and robbery case out of Petersburg was arrested Thursday morning in Norfolk, according to police.

Kristopher T. Jones, 32, was taken in to custody around 10:15 a.m. on North Military Highway, at a Lowe’s near Military Circle Mall.

WAVY sister station WRIC 8News reports that the victim in this case is a pastor in the Petersburg area, and was identified as Alfred Woodard.

Woodard reportedly told Petersburg police that he was forced into his car — a 2008 black BMW 7 series — at his home by a light-skinned black male who was armed with a gun.

He was then forced to drive to Dinwiddie County and get money from an ATM. An ATM there would not provide money, so Woodard then was forced to drive to a Bank of America in Petersburg.

According to police, Woodard was able to alert staff at the Bank of America. The suspect — who was later identified as Jones — then drove away in Woodard’s car.

The BMW was later located, and a police chase ensued through Petersburg and into Dinwiddie County. However, Jones was able to escape police and had been last seen in Dinwiddie before his arrest in Norfolk.

The U.S. Marshals say Norfolk and Virginia Beach fugitive units took Jones in to custody. Officers found the BMW parked at a Lowe’s Home Improvement on Military Highway.

Jones was seen standing near the car. He reportedly got behind the driver’s seat, but officers were able to block the car.

Petersburg police said Wednesday they were unable to find the victim’s wife, Minnie Woodard, who was reportedly in need of medical attention. She was not found in the BMW when Jones was arrested, Marshal confirmed with 10 On Your Side.

WRIC is also reporting that police launched a death investigation Wednesday after Jones’ girlfriend was found dead inside an apartment complex near the couple’s Pertersburg home.

Petersburg police confirmed to 10 On Your Side that her death is not being connected to the investigation into Jones.

