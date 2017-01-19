Suffolk Police and firefighters rescue man from burning car

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police officers and firefighters saved a man’s life early Thursday morning when they pulled him from a burning car.

According to a news release from city spokeswoman Diana Klink, a man crashed his car in the 500 block of Smith Street in downtown Suffolk just after 1 a.m.

Police were the first to arrive on the scene and found the car on fire with the driver trapped inside. They used fire extinguishers to subdue the flames until firefighters arrived and pulled the man from the car.

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

Investigators determined the man’s car left the road, hit a tree and a fence, before striking a gas line, which started the fire.

A section of the 500 block of Smith Street was closed while crews cleaned up the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.