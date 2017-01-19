Man hit by gunfire at Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was hit by gunfire at a Newport News home.

A witness told police there was a loud knock at the door of a home on 14th Street. A female armed with a handgun reportedly fired into the home when the victim’s roommate opened the door.

The man, who police say is believed to be a 37-year-old from Newport News, was asleep on the couch and was hit by the gunfire. Officers were called to the scene on 14th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police say paramedics took the man to a local hospital. The man’s condition was unknown.

No suspect description was available early Thursday morning.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene in Newport News. Stay tuned for updates.