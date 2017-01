CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — $74,000 goes a long way in some parts of South Carolina, but it will get you a place to park in downtown Charleston.

Domicile Real Estate Brokerage is selling a single parking space near King Street for $74,000.

The space is located at 23 Burns Lane, just south of Calhoun Street.

A listing on Domicile’s website says the space is 100 square feet.

It is described as “your chance to buy your very own private parking space in the heart of downtown Charleston.”