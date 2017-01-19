Maury High School varsity coach Chris Fraser resigns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Maury High School’s varsity football coach, Chris Fraser, resigned Wednesday.

Norfolk Public Schools say Fraser’s resignation is effective immediately. They did not provide any further details.

Frasher has been with Norfolk Schools since 2011. He ends his career with the district with an overall record of 22-38.

“We are thankful to Coach Fraser for all that he did during his tenure at NPS. He came in and took the team to the 5A South playoffs three times in six years,” said Maury Athletic Director Edward Boyd. “We certainly wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.”

School officials say the team was surprised by Fraser’s resignation, but the players understand and are looking forward to new leadership and what that will mean for the program.

The school district says they expect to begin the process to search for a new varsity football coach within the next two weeks. If you’re interested in applying, click here.