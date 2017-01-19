Man charged with murder in deadly Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the Oceanfront in November.

Ezekiel Donte Montfleury is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arrested in December, according to police.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2016, officers were called to Atlantic Avenue and 34th Street, where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Brijan Mekyel Brown, of Norfolk.

Virginia Beach police said the shooting stemmed from a fight.

