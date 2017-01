PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the US Department of Transportation, a flat tire is the number one reason a vehicle breaks down and if it happens on a highway it can be deadly.

Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with some sound advice if you find yourself on the road with a flat tire.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.