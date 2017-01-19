Hampton Police Division appoints first LGBT liaison

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division has appointed its first LGBT liaison.

In her new position, Sgt. Nakia Peek will focus on the public safety needs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

“The LGBTQ liaison position was created to enhance the relationship between the Hampton Police Division and members of the LGBTQ community within our city,” police said in a news release Thursday. “This new position will not only ensure that issues and concerns amongst the community are handled in a professional and timely manner, but that each individual is treated with dignity and respect.”

The police division says increasing trust between police and the LGBTQ community will help prevent victimization.

Sgt. Peek has been with Hampton police for 14 years. She was promoted to sergeant in July 2014 and currently works as a community policing sergeant in the Wythe area of the city.

Sgt. Peek will join Police Chief Terry Sult at the LGBT town hall on Saturday, Jan. 21. Learn more about the event here.