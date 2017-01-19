Sailors with George H.W. Bush strike group deploying Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Almost 6,000 sailors with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group will be deploying Saturday from Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Mayport, Florida.

The strike group consists of the USS George H.W. Bush, nine squadrons with Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron 22 and the guided missile destroyers USS Laboon and USS Truxtun.

Navy officials say the guided-missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea and USS Hue City will deploy from Mayport.

Squadrons with Carrier Air Wing 8 will leave from NAS Oceana, Naval Station Norfolk, NAS Jacksonville and NAS Whidbey Island.

Saturday’s deployment is part of a regular rotation of forces to support maritime security and operations in the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The USS George H.W. Bush was recently deployed last July for sea trials following a 13-month planned incremental availability.

