Fatal accident involving car, tractor-trailer in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A fatal two-vehicle accident in James City County Thursday morning has caused a closure on Richmond Road.

County officials tweeted Thursday morning that the westbound side of Richmond Road was closed at Industrial Boulevard due to a crash.

Police confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the incident was a fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer. A call about the crash came in around 7:45 a.m.

It is unconfirmed who may have been killed as a result of the accident.

