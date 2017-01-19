D.C. abuzz on eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — As the White House awaits a new family on Inauguration Eve, there is massive security throughout the entire city.

Protesters were not seen around the National Mall, where the final set ups are taking place to prepare for the inauguration of Donald Trump, who will become the 45th president of the United States. They are out there, though — over 100 permits from mostly anti-Trump groups have permits to protest.

There are lots of railings put up to control the crowds, and white plastic flooring covers most of the grass areas on the Mall to protect newly landscaped areas that would be trampled by the estimated 700,000 to 900,000 people expected to see Trump sworn into office.

People from all over the country were on the mall Thursday, including the Brookbank family from Missouri. Dad Brian was with three of his 11 children.

“We have come from Missouri to be part of history,” Brookbank said. “If Trump keeps just half of his promises then he will make a big difference. We think it is a difference that is needed. We are here to support him.”

Only 10 On Your Side was with the Maury High School Navy Junior ROTC — the only group of students asked to perform in inauguration festivities from Hampton Roads. The cadets performed the Presentation of Colors.

Fellow Maury cadets watched the five perform on stage and said they felt proud.

“What people see up on that stage is hard work. They work hard and they are our comrades. They have been with us since the very beginning and we are so honored and proud of them,” says Cadet Lt. Commander Trevor Coon.

Cadet Commander Blake Garcia, a senior at Maury, led the five on stage.

“We don’t like having to be nervous. We like to go in and we have this under control. We know what we are doing,” Garcia said. “That was awesome. It was great and we are just so thankful that we had the opportunity to come up here and represent our nation.”

The cadets leader, Commander Ret. Ross Mobilia, says, “This is the best they have ever done. They did it with precision.”