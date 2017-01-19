Counting Kindness – Operation Deploy Your Dress

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – What began as a dress swap at Fort Bliss in Texas, turned into thousands of dresses being donated to our military through Operation Deploy Your Dress.

Yvonne Coombes, whose husband serves in the U.S. Army, and a few of her friends, wanted to boost the attendance of the junior enlisted at military formal events. They know the cost to get dressed up to go can be costly, so they began collecting dresses. Soon, they started coming in from all over the country and Operation Deploy Your Dress was born because 5 thousand were donated.

The Coombes family moved to Ft. Eustis last summer and so did many of those dresses. As a result, the Army base in Newport News has a stand alone location for the operation. Anyone with a military I.D. can come into the store for a dress, shoes, purse, jewelry or tuxedo.

If you would like to find out how to get a dress or how to donate one, visit the Operation Deploy Your Dress Facebook Page.