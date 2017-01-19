Coast Guardsman attending Yorktown Training Center dies

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A Coast Guardsman attending the Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown died Monday, Coast Guard officials reported Thursday.

Officials say Lt. j.g. Devin Hepner, 34, of Logan, Utah, was found unresponsive in the barracks Monday morning. Paramedics took him to Marry Immaculate Hospital where he later died.

Hepner was assigned to Coast Guard Sector Columbia River/Marine Safety Unit Portland in Astoria, Oregon. He was in Yorktown to take an investigating officer course.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” said Capt. Jay Vann, commanding officer of Training Center Yorktown in the news release. “We only got to know Devin a short time, but his passing will be felt by many.

“We thank him for his dedicated service; our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” said Vann.

Capt. Tom Griffitts, Hepner’s commanding officer at Marine Safety Unit in Portland, Oregon stated Thursday, “The loss of Devin comes as a great shock to us, He was a seasoned Coast Guard officer who leaves behind a legacy of service protecting lives on our waterways. He will be missed as we keep his family in our prayers.”

Officials have not released a cause of death for Hepner.