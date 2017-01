CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for a suspect that stole $320 worth of jeans from a department store in December.

Police say the incident happened on Dec. 1 at Levi’s Jeans in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle. The suspect left the area in a gold Ford Explorer.

If you recognize this suspect, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.