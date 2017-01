PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Hampton History Museum came to the Hampton Roads Show today to discuss their upcoming exhibit…”When the Computer Wore A Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers”.

Seamus McGrann, a Hampton Museum representative said that coming to the exhibit Saturday, January 21 is indeed a great way to learn about the story behind the hit film “Hidden Figures”.

“When The Computer Wore A Skirt”

Opens Saturday

Hampton History Museum

120 Old Hampton Lane

HamptonHistoryMuseum.org

(757) 727-1610