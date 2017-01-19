Admirals ready to bring hot streak back to Scope

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It’s been 19 day since the calender flipped to 2017, and still, the Norfolk Admirals have yet to experience a loss.

“We’re winning games, we’re enjoying it and we hope we can keep it going,” said goalie Brandon Anderson, who’s been one of the Admirals’ biggest reasons for the team’s current six-game win streak.

Anderson now owns the Admirals franchise record for consecutive minutes played without allowing a goal (268). What’s more, he had no idea he was even close to that mark. “After the game in Atlanta (a 3-1 win on Monday), a teammate came up to me and said, ‘Congratulations.’ I said, ‘ For what?’ So, I wasn’t really thinking about it too much,” said Anderson.

As happy as Robbie Ftorek is for Anderson, the Admirals head coach was quick to praise the defense playing in front of Anderson. The same defense that broke the ECHL record for consecutive scoreless minutes (269).

The offense hasn’t been too shabby either. The Admirals have outscored opponents 22-4 over the same six-game stretch. Newcomer Joey Benik, who’s only played in three games for Norfolk, has scored four goals.

Most importantly, even though this team could only manage two wins through the first month and a half of the season, there’s still a chance they could make the playoffs. The Admirals are currently 13 points behind the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

“Those points can be made up with every game every week,” said Benik. “You can’t look past any opponent in this league. There’s a lot of games, so anything can happen.”

First thing’s first. They’ll begin a six-game home stand against Wheeling on Friday night, and will try to extend the longest win streak in the ECHL to seven straight, starting at 7:30 pm.