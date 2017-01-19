300 Virginia National Guard troops helping with inauguration security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — There will be a massive amount of security in the nation’s capital Friday for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

About 300 troops from the Virginia National Guard will be helping. They’ve been in Washington D.C. for a few days and some of them spent time Thursday at Nationals Park.

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Lutz is from the Hampton Roads area. He says the crew is excited to be a part of the historical event.

“It’s great to be a part of a great American event every four years, to go out and be professional in our jobs and support D.C. Metro police with the best of our abilities.”

Lutz says while his crew is in D.C. to protect and serve, they also plan to have some fun.