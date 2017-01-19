2017 Presidential Inauguration Guide

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Donald Trump will officially take the oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, as the 45th President of the United States. Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C. for his inauguration.

Here is a rundown of what is expected to happen between now and Friday.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19, 2017

A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. The event is private and not open to the public.

Following the ceremony, there will be Welcome Celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial. Numerous groups and high school marching bands will be participating in the event.

This Welcome Celebration will be broadcast live, and will feature musical performances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to make remarks at Thursday’s celebration.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20, 2017

The Swearing-In Ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. WAVY.com will carry the inauguration in a livestream.

It has been a tradition of past inaugurations that the outgoing president joins the president-elect in a procession to the capitol for the ceremony. Friday’s event is expected to be smaller and more scaled-down compared to previous inaugurations.

Invocation for the ceremony will be provided by Timothy Michael Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

The highlight of the ceremony is expected to be Trump’s inaugural address. The Associated Press reports that Trump took a big role in writing and preparing for the speech.

Here is the program for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration Swearing-In Ceremony:

Following the swearing-in, there will be an Inauguration Luncheon as well as the Inaugural Parade to the White House. Friday’s festivities are expected conclude with the Inaugural Ball.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Traffic is expected to be heavy in and around the Washington, D.C. Metro area the day of the inauguration. Drivers are being cautioned to plan ahead for expected road closures and delays in the National Capital Region.

Information on traffic and travel to the nation’s capital can be found at this link.

WAVY’s Andy Fox will provide extensive coverage live on air and online of the inauguration.