Youngest GOP convention delegate heading to Trump’s inauguration

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — At first, Jack Salm wasn’t on board with Donald Trump. But after he went to a Trump rally in October 2015 at the USS Wisconsin, his opinion of the president-elect changed.

“This charismatic presence about him, the personal quality he had, and he sold me, he could be our nation’s leader,” Salm said. “Ever since then, I have been a staunch supporter of him.”

Salm, from the Eastern Shore of Virginia, was selected by the Republican Party of Virginia to represent the state at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland. He was 17-years-old at the time — the youngest delegate to participate in the RNC.

Salm worked 16 hours on Election Day. He tried to stay up into the wee hours of the morning to see the results. He didn’t make it, but he woke up at 5 a.m. and saw Trump had won.

“It was an amazing feeling,” he said.

Salm wanted to attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday, but couldn’t manage to get tickets. 10 On Your Side made some calls and managed to get him what he needed to be there.

Now, Salm is on his way to the 58th Presidential Inauguration. He’s making the trip with his father.