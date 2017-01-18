Woman missing after husband driven to bank at gunpoint; suspect at large

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A manhunt is underway in Petersburg for a person who police say forced a local pastor to drive to a bank at gunpoint and then stole his vehicle. Police believe the pastor’s wife may have also been abducted.

The pastor, who has been identified Alfred Woodard, told police he was forced into his vehicle at his residence in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street by a light-skinned black male who was armed with a gun. He was then forced to drive to an ATM in Dinwiddie County. The transaction failed, and the man was then forced to drive to the Bank of America on S. Crater Road in Petersburg where he was able to alert the bank staff.

The suspect, who has been identified as 32-year-old Kristopher Jones, then sped away in the victim’s car — a BMW 7 series. Police located the vehicle and gave chase, but lost it on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County.

Police said they are unable to locate Woodard’s wife, Minnie Woodard, who may need medical attention based on evidence found at their home on S. Jefferson Street. WAVY affiliate WRIC has learned that police found blood inside and outside of the home and that there were signs of an apparent struggle.

Jones is believed to be operating the dark-colored BMW with handicap tag number 435027. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound black male.

Woodard and his wife are the pastor and first lady at Mount Sinai Christian Center.

Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything in those areas is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.